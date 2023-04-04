How to Watch NBC's Special Chicago Election Coverage Live

Live coverage of Chicago runoff elections and municipal elections across Chicago's suburbs begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the player above.

Down to two candidates, Chicago's mayoral runoff race is being watched across Illinois as polls indicate election results between former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Cook County Board Commissioner Brandon Johnson will be tight.

And Chicago mayor isn't the only hot race on the docket this Election Day. Voters across the suburbs will cast ballots in elections for mayor, trustees and school board members in their towns. In Chicago, the 11th Ward aldermanic race is among the tightest in the city.

To break it all down and keep you posted throughout the night on Election Day, NBC Chicago will offer special live election coverage beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday on our 24/7 streaming channel and NBCChicago.com.

The special coverage will stream from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The coverage features NBC 5 anchor Marion Brooks and NBC 5 political reporter Mary Ann Ahern in conversation with a series of experts and guests as votes roll in.

In addition, viewers can track updates all night long on NBCChicago.com and get breaking news push notifications sent straight to their phone.

After polls close Tuesday evening, NBC Chicago will host live results on the NBC Chicago app and NBCChicago.com.

