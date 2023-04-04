Live Election Day Updates: Chicago Voting Locations For Mayoral Election, Poll Hours and More

Hey, Chicago area: Welcome to Election Day! Again.

Chicago on Tuesday will vote in the city's runoff municipal election, which includes the mayoral runoff between Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson. And, depending on what ward you live in, you might also be voting in an aldermanic runoff race.

But Chicago isn't the only area around here with an Election Day on Tuesday.

Dozens of suburbs and communities near Chicago are holding consolidated elections on April 4.

A handful of cities including Naperville will be voting on Mayor. Communities will also be voting on village trustees, school board members and more. Some referendums will also be on the ballot, with questions about mental health facility funding, increased funding for fire departments and more being presented to voters in the off-year voting.

It's a lot to keep track of. As Election Day across the region gets underway, we're keeping tabs on how it unfolds below.

9: a.m. Where Chicago Mayoral Endorsements Stand

To start the runoff campaign, Vallas received endorsements from former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White and former mayoral candidate and 6th Ward Ald. Roderick Sawyer, the former of whom backed Lightfoot in the first round.

In the weeks since, Vallas has received the support of several more City Council members, former mayoral challenger Ja'Mal Green and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan.

As for Johnson, endorsements from the Chicago Teachers Union, United Working Families and several progressive City Council members helped propel his campaign to prominence and eventually a second-place finish in the first round of the mayoral election.

In the time since, Johnson has continued to consolidate support from much of the city's left-of-center political brass, receiving endorsements from Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Congressman Danny Davis.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has also endorsed Johnson, as has the Sen. Bernie Sanders-backed group Our Revolution.

You can find our updated endorsement guide

8:30 a.m. -- Find Your Illinois Polling Place

The Board of Elections provides a tool to help voters find their polling place. Voters will be asked to fill out their address and provide their last name.

For those outside of Chicago

8 a.m. -- Chicago Board of Elections early voting Monday broke a record

The city of Chicago set a new record for early ballots cast in a single day Monday, the Chicago Board of Elections said in an update.

According to officials with the CBOE, more than 30,000 ballots were cast at early-voting sites on Monday. Over the weekend, officials urged voters to head to the polls before Election Day, in an effort to get ahead of potentially severe weather that's to come in the afternoon.

7:30 a.m. -- Seen on Election Day: Mayoral Candidate Brandon Johnson Votes

Brandon Johnson, a Cook County Commissioner and a former Chicago Public Schools teacher who has earned the endorsement of the Chicago Teachers Union, officially cast his vote Tuesday.

Johnson voted at his local polling place in the 29th ward, his campaign says.

Johnson finished second in the Feb. 28 election, behind Vallas and easing ahead of incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the final weeks of the campaign.

This Map Shows Exactly How the City of Chicago Voted for Mayor in the 2023 Election

7 a.m. -- Suburbs to Vote on Mayor, Trustees, School Boards and More

Dozens of suburbs and communities near Chicago are holding consolidated elections on April 4.

A handful of cities including Prospect Heights, Naperville, Highland Park, and Wheaton. Communities will also be voting on village trustees, school board members and more.

Some referendums will also be on the ballot, with questions about mental health facility funding, increased funding for fire departments and more being presented to voters in the off-year voting.

Find out what's on the ballot where you live

6:30 a.m. -- What the Latest Polling for Vallas, Johnson Shows

One day before Election Day for the Chicago Municipal Runoff Election, an independent poll of more than 900 likely Chicago voters showed former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas with a slight edge over Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson.

The poll, conducted by Victory Research, showed Vallas with 49.6% of the potential vote and Johnson with 45.4%. Vallas' lead more than doubled from two points to 4.2 points, when compared to the previous poll, which was conducted in late March.

The poll also revealed that fewer voters may no longer remain undecided, with 5% now in that category, compared to a previous poll reporting undecideds at 9.6%.

The most recent poll included responses from more than 900 likely voters in the runoff election, and it has a margin of error of 3.27%.

6 a.m. -- Polls Are Open

Polls in Chicago and in the suburbs opened bright at early at 6a.m. Tuesday.

In addition to the Chicago mayoral runoff, Dozens of suburbs and communities near Chicago are holding consolidated elections on April 4, with more than 40 communities voting on mayor, village trustees, school board candidates, referendums and more.

And no matter where in the state you live or what's on your ballot, Illinois polling hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.