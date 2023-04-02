Chicago Runoff Election Cheat Sheet: Here's Who Could be On Your Ballot

After months of campaigning and deluges of mailers and TV ads, the Chicago runoff election will finally take place on Tuesday, and voters will return to the polls to decide the next era of leadership in the city.

While most of the attention is centered on the mayoral race, there are also more than one dozen City Council seats that are still up for grabs in the election.

Here’s who could be on your ballot when you enter the booth on Tuesday.

*Note: If you want to learn more about any of the City Council candidates, you can click on their names to go to their official pages.

Chicago Mayor

Brandon Johnson vs. Paul Vallas

In the first round, Vallas tallied 32.9% of the vote, outpacing Johnson’s 21.63%. Vallas ultimately grabbed the most votes in that election by more than 63,000 ballots.

NBC 5 has tracked the endorsements both candidates have received in this race, and polling data has shown that the two candidates are neck-and-neck as the election draws closer.

4th Ward:

Lamont Robinson vs. Prentice Butler

In the race to replace Ald. Sophia King, Robinson came close to earning an outright win in February with 46.3% of the vote, but Butler will get a chance to win the seat this April after edging Ebony Lucas by 104 votes for second place.

5th Ward:

Martina “Tina” Hone vs. Desmon C. Yancy

Ald. Leslie Hairston’s seat will come down to Hone and Yancy, with the latter candidate earning nearly 26% of the vote in a field that included 11 candidates. Hone earned 18.6% of the vote, pacing well ahead of Renita Ward.

6th Ward:

Richard A. Wooten vs. William E. Hall

This race will choose the replacement for Ald. Roderick Sawyer, with Wooten and Hall finishing within just 71 votes of one another in the February general election. No other candidate achieved higher than 8.2% of the votes in that crowded field.

10th Ward:

Peter Chico vs. Ana Guajardo

Chico picked up nearly 40.5% of the vote in the race to replace Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza, while Guajardo cruised to a second place finish at 26.5%.

11th Ward:

Anthony “Tony” Ciaravino vs. Ald. Nicole Lee

Lee, appointed to her seat by Mayor Lori Lightfoot last year, is hoping to earn a full term in office after narrowly edging Ciaravino in the February election by just under 200 votes.

21st Ward:

Cornell Dantzler vs. Ronnie L. Mosley

Ald. Howard Brookins Jr. opted not to run in this election, and both Dantzler and Mosley were the only candidates who exceeded the 20% threshold in the February general.

24th Ward:

Ald. Monique L. Scott vs. Creative Scott

Another Lightfoot appointee, Monique Scott came close to avoiding a runoff with 45.3% of the vote, but she will face Creative Scott in the runoff election, who edged past Vetress Boyce by 155 votes.

29th Ward:

Ald. Chris Taliaferro vs. CB Johnson

Mail-in and write-in ballots may have cost Taliaferro an outright victory in his bid to remain on the City Council, as he finished with 49.75% of the vote in February. Johnson is now in a head-to-head battle with the alderperson for the seat after earning just under 40% of the vote in the first round.

30th Ward:

Ruth Cruz vs. Jessica W. Gutierrez

Ald. Ariel Reboyras’ seat will come down to Gutierrez, who earned over one-third of the votes in the first round, and Cruz, who edged past Warren Williams for the second place spot.

36th Ward:

Leonor “Lori” Torres Whitt vs. Ald. Gilbert “Gil” Villegas

One of six incumbents who will face a runoff, Villegas earned 46.5% of the February vote, with Whitt picking up 30% among more than 9,100 ballots cast.

43rd Ward:

Ald. Timmy Knudsen vs. Brian C. Comer

One of the more intriguing races on the ballot goes to Knudsen, who received the lowest vote share of any City Council incumbent when he got 26.84% of the vote in February. Comer finished with 24% of the ballots in his column.

45th Ward:

Megan Mathias vs. Ald. James “Jim” Gardiner

Gardiner was another member of the City Council that came close to earning an outright win in round one with 48% of the vote, but he will face a runoff election against Mathias after she beat out James Suh for the second spot.

46th Ward:

Angela Clay vs. Kim Walz

Clay is one of two candidates hoping to replace Ald. James Cappleman, and she will be opposed by Walz, who earned just under 26% of the vote in February.

48th Ward:

Joe Dunne vs. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth

A 10-person field yielded Dunne, who earned 26.3% of the vote, and Manaa-Hoppenworth, who came in second in the February race with 22.9% of the votes. The winner will replace Ald. Harry Osterman on the City Council.