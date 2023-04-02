Chicagoans Encouraged to Vote Early Ahead of Severe Weather Threat on Election Day

Chicago's Board of Election is imploring voters to take advantage of early voting in the city's municipal election, with severe weather likely on Election Day.

Most of the Chicago area is at an “enhanced risk” of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday, with damaging hail and wind gusts as the main threats, along with the possibility of isolated tornadoes. In anticipation of the severe weather, the Board of Election has a simple message for voters: "Don't delay and vote today."

Chicagoans do have one more chance to participate in early voting on Monday. Early voting sites in all 50 wards, as well as the Board of Election Supersite on Clark Street and the board's offices on West Washington Street, will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition, those voting by mail are advised to return their ballots to any secure dropbox by 7 p.m. Monday to ensure the ballot will be processed and counted for Election Night.

With the threat for inclement weather greatest Tuesday evening, you might want to consider voting earlier in the day.

Early voting sites in all 50 wards, along with the Board Supersite, will be open as polling places on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for a list of all early voting sites in Chicago.