Most of Chicago Area at ‘Enhanced Risk' of Severe Storms in Coming Days

After severe weather tore through the Chicago area on Friday, bringing wind gusts in excess of 80 miles per hour and at least a dozen tornadoes to the region, another round of powerful thunderstorms could take center stage in the coming days.

According to the latest forecasts from the NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center, most of the Chicago area is at an “enhanced risk” of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday, including parts of McHenry and Lake counties, as well as all of DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties.

The western edges of Lake and Newton counties are also in that area, while all other counties in the NBC 5 viewing area are at a “slight” risk of severe weather.

Just like Friday’s storms, the main threats with a potential outbreak Tuesday would be damaging hail and wind gusts, along with a chance of isolated tornadoes.

There is still some uncertainty in the forecast over how much of the area will be impacted by the severe weather, and there are also questions over whether an area of high pressure will weaken enough to allow for the development of the storms, but more clarity should emerge on both fronts as we draw closer to Tuesday evening.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the upper-60s on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with readings then dropping into the upper-40s and low-50s by Thursday behind the approaching cold front.

Friday’s severe weather outbreak caused damage in countless communities across the area, with 12 tornadoes touching down within the National Weather Service’s Chicago coverage area. Three of those tornadoes were EF-2 twisters, including one that touched down near Amboy and two that touched down in northwestern Indiana.

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Lombard and traveled along the ground to Addison, according to officials.

A chaotic scene erupted late Friday night at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere when a tornado caused the roof to collapse, killing one person and injuring 48 others. NBC 5’s Vi Nguyen reports.

Other areas saw devastating damage from straight-line winds, with some gusts exceeding 80 miles per hour.

One person was killed and more thanthree dozen others were injured in Belvidere when the roof of a music venue collapsed during a concert, according to officials.

As always, stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team’s latest forecasts on all platforms, including our station’s 24/7 Streaming News channel and on the NBC Chicago app, available on both Apple and Android devices.