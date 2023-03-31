Severe Weather Threat Upgraded for Parts of Chicago Area as ‘Significant' Systems Near

The threat for severe weather across much of the Chicago area was upgraded once again Friday just hours before the first of two rounds of dangerous storms is expected to hit.

Much of the area, particularly southern and western suburbs along with portions of northwest Indiana, are now under a moderate risk for severe weather threats, meaning widespread severe storms are likely. The moderate threat level is the fourth of five-scale system from the Storm Prediction Center.

The change in threat level was largely "due to significant wind gusts" expected across the region.

In far western Illinois, a "high" threat level was also issued. There "several to numerous tornadoes are expected to form," according the Storm Prediction Center, though forecasters warn those storms could continue to move east.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

UPDATE: High risk of severe storms issued south and west, outside of our viewing area. Parts of our viewing area now upgraded to a moderate risk, which means widespread severe storms are likely.



A tornado watch as also been issued west, just outside of our viewing area. pic.twitter.com/pKVjZPhlWc — Iisha Scott (@IishaScottNBC5) March 31, 2023

Despite a lull in stormy weather Friday morning, the biggest severe weather threat is set to arrive Friday afternoon and continue into the evening.

MORE: Spring Break Flight Cancellations Pile Up At O'Hare, Midway Ahead of Chicago-Area Severe Weather

Between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. is when the area will see its greatest risk for intense and potentially severe weather, with "two rounds possible" in that time frame, the National Weather Service tweeted.

Rain and storms are expected pick up between 2 and 3 p.m. And according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, these storms have the potential to be severe.

Between 4 and 5 p.m., numerous storms across the region are possible, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with frequent lightning, torrential downpours, a limited hail risk and an area-wide threat of rain-wrapped tornadoes. And in addition to the gusty winds expected outside of the storm, powerful gusts during a thunderstorm could exceed 70 miles per hour.

Another storm with the same threats moves in between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. from west to east and will blow through the area quickly, traveling at speeds of 60-to-70 miles per hour.

By 9 p.m., it's expected to hit northwest Indiana, and northwest Michigan swinging as far east as South Bend, and as far north as Benton Harbor.

Wind Advisory

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, a wind advisory with gusty winds up to 50 miles per hour will take effect at 3 p.m. Friday for counties mainly near and to the south of I-80. The advisory will last until 1 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service says, with tree damage, power outages all possible.

Even stronger winds could be accompanied by the storms moving through the area, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

MORE: ‘Prepare For The Worst': What To Do If You're Driving When Severe Weather, Tornadoes Hit

Another storm with the same threats moving in between 7 and 8 p.m. from west to east will blow through the area quickly, traveling at speeds of 60-to-70 miles per hour. By 9 p.m., it's expected to hit Northwest Indiana.

According to ComEd, in the event of power outages, power will be restored to critical infrastructure such as hospitals, police and fire stations and nursing homes first, followed by repairs that will restore power to the greatest amount of customers.

“The significant winds that will accompany this storm could be impactful to our customers and communities,” said Dave Perez, senior vice-president of Distribution Operations, ComEd. “We know that any outage is an inconvenience. Our crews will be working around the clock to restore customers that experience outages quickly and safely.”

Weekend Weather

The weather will turn sharply colder on Saturday, with some morning snow across northern Illinois and a rain/snow mix farther south. We’re also keeping an eye on yet another severe weather potential Tuesday and Tuesday night. #ILwx #INwx (4/4) pic.twitter.com/51yolEWZdh — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 31, 2023

Overnight hours are expected to be dry, and temperatures Saturday are expected to drop dramatically, going back into the mid 40s. Additionally, the morning hours could see a chance for some mixed precipitation.

By Saturday afternoon, winds are going to pick up considerably, with some gusts exceeding 30-to-40 miles per hour, according to forecast models.

Sunday is expected to be dry, and temperatures will be back up into the upper-50s and low-60s, forecast models show.