Night three of the Republican National Convention will be capped off by the first public address by Sen. JD Vance after his ascent to the role of former President Donald Trump’s running mate.

Vance, who was named the running mate Monday, will highlight a list of speakers that will also include Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Donald Trump Jr. and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

The overall theme of the evening will be foreign policy, with speakers expected to highlight the Biden administration’s actions in the ongoing conflicts in Israel and Ukraine.

As Republicans continue their convention in Milwaukee, President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID, and will self-isolate in Delaware after trying to get back on the campaign trail in recent days.

