2024 election ‘no time for wimpy Republicans,' Indiana Senate candidate says

Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, running to take over the Senate seat currently held by gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun, encouraged members of the Republican party to be strong as they look to reelect former President Donald Trump to the White House.

Banks, speaking at the Tuesday session of the Republican National Convention, called for stronger border security and conservative economic policy during his address.

“This is no time for wimpy Republicans. That’s why I’m running,” he said.

Banks called President Joe Biden “an embarrassment,” and said he pledged to be “backup” for Trump in the Senate if he is elected to the body.

“We went from the strongest president of my lifetime to the weakest president in history,” he said. “We need President Trump back in the White House if we want to make America great once again.

The candidate also echoed Trump’s calls for increased deportation efforts, and said securing the border is the biggest priority of the Republican party in the 2024 election.

“If you came here illegally under Joe Biden, you’re going back where you came from under Donald Trump,” he said.

Banks is running against Dr. Valerie McCray, who won the Democratic primary in Indiana, and Libertarian candidate Andy Horning.