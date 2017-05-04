Health Care Bill Likely to Spend More Time in Senate

A GOP-backed health care reform bill passed House lawmakers by the slim margin of 217 to 213 on Thursday. President Donald Trump praised the American Health Care Act after its house passage, calling it a "repeal and a replace of Obamacare," as it makes it way to the Senate floor.

The GOP health care bill, which was passed by the House Thursday at a whirlwind pace, is now headed to the Senate, where members will likely spend more time reviewing and editing the plan, NBC News reported.

"We're not under any deadline, so we're going to take our time," Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, the majority whip, told reporters.

Senators also can't formally take up the House bill until the Congressional Budget Office finishes its analysis, which could take one to two weeks, and the Senate parliamentarian reviews it.

Sen. James Lankford, R-OKlahoma, said the House-approved measure is "definitely still not the final product," predicting it would take at least six weeks to advance the edited, completed bill.