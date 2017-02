A woman was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood Friday evening, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of North Western Avenue about 6:30 p.m., police said.

No officers were injured, police said.

Chicago Fire Department officials said a woman in her 40s was transported from that location in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Hospital.

This is a breaking news story, check back for details.