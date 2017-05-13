The DuPage County Coroner's Office announced Friday the cause of death for a 51-year-old woman who was the subject of a homicide investigation after she was found dead in her west suburban home Thursday afternoon. Natalie Martinez reports.

Authorities are again asking for assistance from area residents in the investigation into a woman’s homicide in west suburban Hinsdale, police said Saturday.

Investigators are looking to review any available video surveillance footage from homeowners near the 700 block of Town Place, where 51-year-old Andrea Urban was found dead earlier this month, police said in a release.

Anyone who may have video is asked to contact Detective Thomas Krefft by email at tkrefft@villageofhinsdale.org or by phone at (630) 789-7074 as soon as possible.

Officers discovered Urban’s body while responding to a 911 call from her home around 3:37 p.m. on May 4, according to police.

Preliminary autopsy results indicated that Urban died of blunt force trauma, according to the DuPage County Coroner's office.

Hinsdale police said that the investigation has not led them to believe that her death was a random act – and that the case is the department’s “number one priority.”

“We recognize the magnitude of something like this in Hinsdale,” Police Chief Kevin Simpson said at a news conference the following day. “I’d have to check records to see how far back when we’ve had an incident like this—but we’re not taking it lightly obviously—and we’ll try to provide as much information as we can as quickly as we can.”

Several electronic devices from Urban's home were taken to a Federal Bureau of Investigation computer forensics lab for analysis, authorities said, adding that the process is "painstaking" and time consuming.

“We just need to be patient on that front and continue to pursue other leads related to the investigation," Simpson said.

“This case cannot be solved too soon,” he added. “But it’s very important that we are being thorough, deliberate and thoughtful in everything we do on this case.”

“Our efforts are being guided by our desire to bring justice to Ms. Urban’s family, friends and our community,” Simpson said, urging community members to come forward if they may have information related to the investigation.

A single mother, Urban’s two children attend local schools and were placed in the care of relatives, police said.

Urban was born and raised in Hinsdale, and her parents and brother reside in the town as well.

She was a cancer survivor, according to local newspaper The Hinsdalean, and advocate for the use of medical marijuana with aspirations of opening a dispensary in Michigan.

An actress, the newspaper reported Urban "landed small roles" on "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Fire" and that she fed emergency workers on 9/11 while working as a caterer in New York City.

No one is in custody in connection with the killing and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Hinsdale police at (630) 789-7070.