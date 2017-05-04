Police activity could be seen Thursday in the western suburb of Hinsdale and authorities confirmed there was an "ongoing investigation.”

Police activity could be seen Thursday in the western suburb of Hinsdale and authorities confirmed there was an "ongoing investigation.”

Police vehicles could be seen near Town Place and Quincy roads and crime scene tape was surrounding the area around 4:40 p.m. The area authorities were responding to was a tree-lined street near a playground and what appeared to be a home under construction.

Police said additional information would be released later in the evening.

This is a breaking news story, check back for details.