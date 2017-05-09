The DuPage County Coroner's Office announced Friday the cause of death for a 51-year-old woman who was the subject of a homicide investigation after she was found dead in her west suburban home Thursday afternoon. Natalie Martinez reports.

Numerous electronic devices from the scene of a west suburban mother’s homicide are being analyzed in a Federal Bureau of Investigation computer forensics lab, authorities said Tuesday.



The DuPage County Coroner's Office announced Friday 51-year-old Adnrea Urban died of blunt force trauma, according to preliminary autopsy results.

"However, more investigative work lies ahead as efforts to identify the person or persons responsible for this tragic crime enter their second day," Hinsdale police said at the time.



Officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Town Place about 3:37 p.m. after a 911 call was made from the residence Thursday, police said. The woman was later identified as Urban, a resident with two children who attend local schools, Hinsdale police Chief Kevin Simpson said at a press conference Thursday.

Police said Friday the crime scene had been fully processed and evidence from the scene was being secured, catalogued and analyzed.

“Identifying the person or persons responsible for Ms. Urban’s homicide is our number one priority,” Simpson said Tuesday. “We continue to follow up on tips, pursue new leads and are eager to see the results of analysis of physical and computer evidence that we submitted to experts for their review.”



The police chief added that the analysis process is "painstaking" and time consuming.

“So we just need to be patient on that front and continue to pursue other leads related to the investigation," Simpson said.

Simpson continued to urger residents and potential witnesses to come forward with any information.

“This case cannot be solved too soon. But it’s very important that we are being thorough, deliberate and thoughtful in everything we do on this case," he said. "As we complete our first full day of this investigation, our efforts are being guided by our desire to bring justice to Ms. Urban’s family, friends and our community.”



According to a November article in The Hinsdalean, one of the town's local newspapers, Urban was a cancer survivor and advocate for the use of medical marijuana. The newspaper reports that she made her own cannaboid oil in her kitchen. She also reportedly worked as a caterer in New York City in 2001 and fed emergency workers during 9/11.

An actress, the newspaper reports she "landed small roles" on "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Fire" and aspired to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Michigan.

During the conference Simpson declined to elaborate on multiple points of the investigation, including who found Urban's body, citing the "very early stages of this investigation."

“I understand that because this is such a rare occurrence in our town and in Hinsdale that many residents are rightfully asking questions and wondering what they can do,” Simpson said.

He urged residents to come forward if they have any information that might be related to the investigation. He also said police are canvasing the neighborhood and asking for neighbor who have surveillance footage or cameras in the area. The department also asked for help from the public on Facebook, calling the incident a "tragic homicide."



The DuPage County state's attorney's office and Felony Investigative Assistance Team Major Crimes Unit were assisting Hinsdale police, according to a news release from the department.

“We recognize the magnitude of something like this in Hinsdale,” Simpson said. “I’d have to check records to see how far back when we’ve had an incident like this—but we’re not taking it lightly obviously—and we’ll try to provide as much information as we can as quickly as we can.”

Nothing at this point leads police to think the killing was a random act, Simpson said.

The Hinsdalean article says Urban was born and raised in Hinsdale and her parents and brother lived in the town as well.

Police vehicles could be seen near Town Place and Quincy roads and crime scene tape was surrounding the area around 4:40 p.m. A playground on the tree-lined street could be seen near the area cordoned off by yellow police tape.

Police ask that if anyone has information regarding the woman's death that they call the Hinsdale Police Department at 630-789-7070.

No one was in custody Tuesday night, according to police.