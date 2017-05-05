Coroner Releases Cause of Death in Hinsdale Woman's Homicide

Police were conducting a homicide investigation after a 50-year-old woman was found dead in her home by a relative Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed. Natalie Martinez reports.

The DuPage County Coroner's Office announced Friday the cause of death for a 50-year-old woman who was the subject of a homicide investigation after she was found dead in her west suburban home Thursday afternoon.

Andrea Urban, 50, died of blunt force trauma, according to preliminary autopsy results.

Hinsdale police officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Town Place about 3:37 p.m. after a 911 call was made from the residence, police said. The woman was later identified as Andrea Urban, a resident with two children who attend local schools, Hinsdale police Chief Kevin Simpson said at a press conference.

Hinsdale Homicide Press Conference

Police were conducting a homicide investigation after a 50-year-old woman was found dead in her home by a relative Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed. (Published Thursday, May 4, 2017)

Police were taking steps to get the children in the care of relatives, Simpson said. He also said police were following up on "several leads" but would not comment further on the matter.

According to a November article in The Hinsdalean, one of the town's local newspapers, Urban was a cancer survivor and advocate for the use of medical marijuana. The newspaper reports that she made her own cannaboid oil in her kitchen. She also reportedly worked as a caterer in New York City in 2001 and fed emergency workers during 9/11.

An actress, the newspaper reports she "landed small roles" on "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Fire" and aspired to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Michigan.

During the conference Simpson declined to elaborate on multiple points of the investigation, including who found Urban's body, citing the "very early stages of this investigation."

“I understand that because this is such a rare occurrence in our town and in Hinsdale that many residents are rightfully asking questions and wondering what they can do,” Simpson said.

He urged residents to come forward if they have any information that might be related to the investigation. He also said police are canvasing the neighborhood and asking for neighbor who have surveillance footage or cameras in the area. The department also asked for help from the public on Facebook, calling the incident a "tragic homicide."



The DuPage County state's attorney's office and Felony Investigative Assistance Team Major Crimes Unit were assisting Hinsdale police, according to a news release from the department.

“We recognize the magnitude of something like this in Hinsdale,” Simpson said. “I’d have to check records to see how far back when we’ve had an incident like this—but we’re not taking it lightly obviously—and we’ll try to provide as much information as we can as quickly as we can.”

Nothing at this point leads police to think the killing was a random act, Simpson said.

The Hinsdalean article says Urban was born and raised in Hinsdale and her parents and brother lived in the town as well.

Police vehicles could be seen near Town Place and Quincy roads and crime scene tape was surrounding the area around 4:40 p.m. A playground on the tree-lined street could be seen near the area cordoned off by yellow police tape.

Police ask that if anyone has information regarding the woman's death that they call the Hinsdale Police Department at 630-789-7070.