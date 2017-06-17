Police Search for Peeping Tom on Chicago's North Side

Police have issued a warning after a man followed a woman home, watched her from a window, then later returned and broke into her residence on Chicago’s North Side.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a 27-year-old woman was walking in the 1400 block of W. Blackhawk St. in the city’s Noble Square neighborhood when she noticed a man following her, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

She changed her route and eluded him, authorities said, before arriving at her apartment. A short time later, police said she saw the same man looking at her through a window.

The woman ran outside and told bystanders on the street, who offered to help and chased the man before he got away, according to the alert.

Around 2 p.m. that same day, the woman told police that the man returned and entered her home through an unlocked window.

She again fled her apartment and called out for help before the offender escaped, authorities said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, standing between 5’7” and 6’ tall with a heavy build, according to the alert. Police said he had short black hair and a light to medium complexion, with a possible discoloration or pigmentation mark on his face.

No one is in custody in connection with the incident, as authorities continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at (312) 744-8200.