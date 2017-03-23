A photo being circulated of a person holding a young child who is gripping what appears to be a handgun with her finger on the trigger has a local activist and police searching for answers.

A photo being circulated of a man holding a little girl gripping what appears to be a handgun—with her finger on the trigger—has a local activist and police searching for answers.

Chicago activist Andrew Holmes said Thursday someone reached out to him about the questionable selfie after they saw it on Facebook.

“Whether it’s an air gun or a real gun or what, it don’t make me no difference,” Holmes said. “That’s a child, looks like she’s 2 or 3 years old, and you know—that’s endangering her life.”

Police say a report was made regarding the photo but were unable to provide further details.

“We are aware but [there is] no way to ascertain if it's in Chicago,” said Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. “Also, [the] firearm might be a BB gun but that's not clear.”

Holmes said he’s still taking the photo very seriously.

“If she’s 3 years old, she’ll be dead by the time she hits 4 simply because the leadership has failed her,” he said.

Holmes said in a time when there is more violence being showcased on social media, it’s important for communities to keep an eye out for disturbing images and report them to police.

The photo has surfaced only days after a 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot while playing “cops and robbers” on the city’s South Side. In a separate incident, a teenage girl’s sexual assault was broadcast on Facebook Live. At least 40 people saw the video and did not call the police.

Police said the gun used in the accidental shooting of the 3-year-old was not properly secured in the home. The child’s parents have been charged in his shooting.

“If you look at that incident—and then you look at this one where this child should have been taught not to touch a gun—but you’re taking a photo with the child holding the gun and her finger on the trigger … come on now,” Holmes said.