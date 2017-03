A 3-year-old boy was shot on Chicago’s South Side Thursday afternoon and was in critical condition, police and fire officials said.

Police said the shooting appears accidental.

The shooting took place on the 6200 block of South Aberdeen Street about 4:58 p.m. in the city’s Englewood neighborhood, according to police.

The boy was taken to Comer’s Children’s Hospital, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

Area detectives were investigating.