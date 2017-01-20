Obamas Ask for Insight on Upcoming Presidential Library

First lady Michelle Obama brushes the shoulder of President Barack Obama as they wait for President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump at the White House, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama asked supporters Friday for insight on the upcoming Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.

“More than a library or museum, it will be a living, working center for citizenship,” Obama said in a YouTube video. “That’s why we want to hear from you. Tell us what you want this project to be and tell us what’s on your mind.”

The former president also stressed the importance of the democratic process during the two-minute video, claiming "true democracy is a project that's much bigger than any one of us."

Jackson Park was formally chosen as the location for the Obama Presidential Center in August. The Obamas lived in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood before relocating to the White House.

In the video, Michelle Obama urged American to send ideas, hopes and beliefs “about what we can achieve together” with the facility.

“Tell us about the young leaders and companies and organizations that inspire you,” she said. “This will be your presidential center just as much as it is ours.”

“So, we want you to tell us what we should be thinking about as we get to work,” the former first lady added.

You can share your ideas for the Obama Presidential Center here.