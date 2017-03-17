Security video shows a brazen armed burglary where masked gunmen bum rushed a Hinsdale jewelry store Friday.

Police say three armed men rushed into Razny Jewelers, 37 S. Washington St., the about 10 a.m. and are looking for a silver Lexus SUV that might be connected to the crime. Police say the vehicle headed south on Garfield Street from the Central Business District.

“Shortly after the store opened, three armed subjects entered the store, moved the two employees from the retail area towards the back of the jewelry store, and started to take proceeds from the store,” said Deputy Chief Erik Bernholdt of the Hinsdale Police Department.

The employees sustained minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.

Mike Weichman was next door at the Starbucks when he realized something was going on.

“They came into the back door of Starbucks, took one of their employees out by gunpoint—and that's all I know,” Weichman said.

Cameras captured a number of photos of the suspects as they made their escape.

“We are looking for information from the general public, anyone who may have been down in the area and seen anything at that time,” Bernholdt said.

For normally quiet downtown Hinsdale, this frightening robbery is an unexpected wake up call, neighbors and residents say.

“There's no boundaries anymore so you just have to be careful wherever you go,” said Don Amarante.

“I’m saddened that it's come to our town because, you know, I don’t even lock my front doors, I always felt safe here,” Cathy Cox said. “So it's just hitting home.”

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call the Hinsdale Police Department at 630-789-70070.