Early Morning Blaze Damages Northwest Suburban KinderCare

No injuries were reported when a three-alarm fire broke out at a northwest suburban KinderCare Learning Center Wednesday morning.

According to the Kane County Sheriff’s office the fire sparked just after 5:30 a.m. at the childcare facility in the 1200 block of West Spring St. in South Elgin.

Authorities don’t believe anyone was in the building at the time.

Officials said about 100 families used the center that went up in flames. Another KinderCare located about three miles away said it would take children who were supposed to be at the damaged facility Wednesday.