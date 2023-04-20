Tornado Watch Issued for Chicago Area as Severe Storm Threat Heightens

A tornado watch was issued for much of the Chicago area Thursday as the threat for severe storms increased heading into the afternoon and evening hours.

The watch remains in effect through 8 p.m. across northern Illinois and parts of Wisconsin.

Counties included in the watch were: Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, McHenry and Will. Kenosha County in Wisconsin was also on the list.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin until 8 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/p56EGhD162 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 20, 2023

Just hours before the alert was issued the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center upgraded much of the Chicago area to a "slight" risk of severe storms, the second of five levels. Other parts of the region were under the lower, "marginal" risk.

An update from the Storm Prediction Center...



Most of our area is now under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe storms. Main threats are damaging winds and hail. Isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out.



Stay weather aware today! #Chicago pic.twitter.com/i7OkDAwAk6 — Iisha Scott (@IishaScottNBC5) April 20, 2023

While some may have been woken up by rumbles of thunder, flashes of lightning and heavy downpours early Thursday morning, a second, even stronger round of storms is expected to move in Thursday afternoon and evening, forecast models show.

Forecast models show the bigger round of potentially severe storms is expected to develop after 3 p.m., just in time for the afternoon commute.

Winds are expected to pick up during the afternoon hours as well, bringing gusts between 35 and 45 mph.

The National Weather Service reported a line of strong to potentially severe storms were developing near the Mississippi River just before 2 p.m. Those storms were expected to move northeast and enter northern Illinois later in the afternoon.

Here's a recent hand-analyzed map of surface conditions across the Mississippi River Valley. Storms are developing near the Mississippi River and will spread northeastward into northern IL later this afternoon. Stay weather aware this evening! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/lmq2C5BrTK — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 20, 2023

What happens during the afternoon hours will largely impact the threat of severe storms later in the day.

If sunshine and warmer temps heat up the region, the threat for severe conditions increases heading into the evening hours.

But if clouds and rain showers keep the atmosphere cool, the severe threat is "greatly reduced," according to the NWS.

"If cloud cover and showers keep temperatures cooler than expected this afternoon, then that would greatly reduce the risk of any severe weather," an alert from the NWS says. "However, if there is some sunshine this afternoon and temperatures are able to heat up, then conditions would likely become favorable for severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and into very early this evening."

If those conditions do form, "all weather elements are at play," the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

The severe conditions are expected to continue through at least 8 p.m. Some scattered showers and storms may remain even longer, but are expected to end before midnight, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

The main threats with Thursday's storms will be isolated tornadoes, heavy rainfall, localized flooding, gusty, damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour, lightning and large hail.

Although temperatures Thursday are expected to hit a high of 77 degrees, a cold front passing through Thursday night will push those temperatures back down, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.