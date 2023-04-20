Severe Weather, Thunderstorms Threatening Chicago Area Thursday; Large Hail, Damaging Winds Possible

An active weather pattern bringing the chance of severe weather will continue Thursday for the Chicago area with several rounds of storms possible, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

And while some early Thursday morning may have been woken up by rumbles of thunder, flashes of lightning and heavy downpours, a second, stronger storm system bringing the potential for damaging winds, large hail and more is set to move in Thursday afternoon and evening, forecast models show.

"Marginal" Risk of Severe Storms

According to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center, the entire Chicago area as well as northwest Indiana is currently under a "marginal" risk of severe storms.

"Marginal" is the lowest level on the storm scale, the NWS says. Even so, the main threats with Thursday's storms will be heavy rainfall and localized flooding, gusty, damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour, lightning and large hail.

Additionally, although the threat of a tornado is small, it cannot be ruled out, the NBC 5 Storm Team reports.

Storm Timeline

According to forecast models, a first line of non-severe storms with lightning, thunder and rainfall began moving through the area Chicago around 5 a.m.

The bulk of scattered showers and thunderstorms, however, are expected to develop later in the day, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Forecast models show the next round is expected to develop around 4 p.m. to the west, with storms and potentially severe weather predicted to hit the Chicago area around 6 p.m.

By 7 p.m., the system is expected to pass through Kankakee and into Northwest Indiana.

Thursday evening, some scattered showers and storms may remain, but are expected to end before midnight, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Damaging Winds, Large Hail

According to forecast models, the primary threats associated with Thursday's system are damaging winds of up to 60 miles-per-hour, and large hail of up to a half-dollar size. The potential for flooding also exists, along with a "non-zero" tornado threat the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Additionally, warm temperatures are expected throughout the area, with highs in the low 70s to near 80, even close to the lakefront. However, there is a chance however that cloudy skies could keep severe weather at bay.

"If cloud cover and showers keep temperatures cooler than expected this afternoon, then that would greatly reduce the risk of any severe weather," an alert from the NWS says. "However, if there is some sunshine this afternoon and temperatures are able to heat up, then conditions would likely become favorable for severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and into very early this evening."

If those conditions do form, "all weather elements are at play," the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Cold Front Coming

Although temperatures Thursday are expected to hit a high of 77 degrees, a cold front passing through Thursday night will push those temperatures back down, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with 60 degrees expected on Friday.

Breezy winds, however, are expected to remain.

Saturday and Sunday, temperatures are expected to drop even lower, falling into the 40s. Additionally, more rain may fall Friday night and into Saturday.