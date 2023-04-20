Live Blog: Severe Thunderstorms Bring Dangerous Winds, Hail to Area, Dodgers/Cubs Could be Delayed

The Chicago area is under the threat of severe weather Thursday evening, and reports of damaging hail and gusty winds are already emerging around the area.

Several warnings have also been issued as a line of thunderstorms sweeps across the area, with the city potentially seeing those storms by 7 p.m.

Here are the latest updates.

6:08 p.m.: New Warnings Issued in Multiple Counties

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southwestern Will County, northwestern Kankakee County and all of Grundy County until 7 p.m.

According to officials, a storm located near Dwight, moving to the northeast at 50 miles per hour, could cause quarter-size hail and wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour.

Another severe thunderstorm warning was also issued in northwestern DuPage County until 6:30 p.m.

That storm could contain wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour, officials say.

6:03 p.m.: Kane County Warning Canceled, Tornado Watch Canceled in DeKalb County

The National Weather Service has canceled an ongoing severe thunderstorm warning for Kane County, but it does remain in effect until 6:30 p.m. in McHenry, Lake and Cook counties.

Meanwhile, a tornado watch remains in effect for most of the area, but with storms not developing behind an initial line of thunderstorms, DeKalb County is no longer included on that list, per NWS officials.

5:54 p.m.: Ping Pong Ball-Size Hail Reported Near Elgin

Residents in several counties are being urged to use caution as ping pong ball-size hail is apparently being reported near suburban Elgin.

That report comes from a line of storms that led to a severe thunderstorm warning in McHenry, Lake, Kane and Cook counties.

Residents are urged to seek shelter away from windows, with the storms moving through the area at 65 miles per hour.

5:40 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued in McHenry, Lake, Kane and Cook Counties

A wide-ranging severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of four counties in northeastern Illinois, with wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour and quarter-size hail possible.

All of Lake and McHenry counties are impacted by the warning, along with northern Kane County and northwestern Cook County, the National Weather Service says.

Waukegan, Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Crystal Lake, Hanover Park, Northbrook and North Chicago are all potentially impacted by the storm, which is moving toward the northeast at 65 miles per hour.

5:39 p.m.: Warning Canceled for Northern LaSalle County

A severe thunderstorm warning in northern LaSalle County that had been scheduled to expire at 6 p.m. was canceled after the storm moved out of the area.

Another warning remains in effect in southeastern LaSalle County until 6:15 p.m.

5:36 p.m.: Warning Canceled for McHenry County

A severe thunderstorm warning for northern McHenry County has been canceled after the storm that triggered it weakened below severe limits.

The storm is also moving out of the warned area, but officials say that the storm has weakened as it continues to the northeast, leading them to cancel the warning about 25 minutes prior to its expiration time.

Other warnings do remain in effect in DeKalb and Kane counties, as well as both northern and southern LaSalle County.

5:23 p.m.: Tarp on Infield Ahead of Cubs' Game vs. Dodgers

The Cubs and Dodgers are set to take the field at 6:40 p.m. on the North Side, but the tarp has been put on the field by the grounds crew, putting the start time in doubt:

5:21 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued in LaSalle County

While northern LaSalle County is already under a severe thunderstorm warning, another one has been issued for the southeastern portion of the county.

That warning, which also includes northwestern Livingston County, will remain in effect until 6:15 p.m.

The storm, located near Roanoke, is moving northeast at 50 miles per hour. It could produce wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour, along with ping pong ball-size hail.

5:14 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued in DeKalb, Kane Counties

A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern DeKalb County and all of Kane County until 6 p.m.

The storms, located near Hinckley, are moving to the northeast at 60 miles per hour.

Storms could produce wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour and half dollar-size hail, officials say.

5:10 p.m.: Storms to Impact Chicago Area in Coming Hours

According to the latest forecast models, storms are firing near the Interstate 39 corridor, and will continue moving to the northeast across the Chicago area in the coming hours.

By 6 p.m., the storms are expected to arrive in Kendall, Grundy and Will counties, and by 7 p.m., the city of Chicago could begin to see storms arrive, as can eastern Will County, all of Lake County, and Kankakee County.

⚡️Storms continue near the I-39 corridor! These will continue moving NE toward the Chicago metro! Hazards include damaging winds and hail and brief tornadoes. Seek shelter if under a warning! Severe thunderstorm threat area in yellow through 7:00 PM CDT! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/Zkoq6IRIFc — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 20, 2023

5:06 p.m.: Nickel-Size Hail Reported in Cook County

Thunderstorms racing out ahead of another line of severe storms are already producing hail in the Cook County area, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials reported nickel-size hail, just over 0.75 inches in diameter, in Des Plaines on Thursday afternoon.

Other storms impacting the western suburbs could be producing hail that’s a half-dollar size in diameter, or 1.25 inches.

A wind gust of 51 miles per hour was recently observed in Dixon, located in Lee County.

5:04 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued in McHenry County

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northern McHenry County, as well as eastern Winnebago County and all of Boone County until 6 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, this storm cell is intensifying as it approaches the area, with wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour and quarter-size hail possible.

Rockford, Machesney Park, Spring Grove and Hebron could all be in the path of the storm.

5:01 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued in DeKalb, LaSalle Counties

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern LaSalle and southern DeKalb counties until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Half dollar-size hail and wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour could impact an area that includes LaSalle, Somonauk, Sublette, Compton and Troy Grove.