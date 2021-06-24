Tornado Sirens ‘Inadvertently' Go Off in Schaumburg, Other NW Suburbs, Officials Say

Residents in several northwestern suburbs are being assured that no severe weather threat currently exists after tornado sirens "inadvertently" sounded Thursday afternoon.

Police departments in Schaumburg, Mount Prospect and Hoffman Estates all reported that the sirens had sounded just after 1 p.m. Thursday, but according to a social media post from the National Weather Service, there are no current tornado warnings, and the sirens were “inadvertently” set off:

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

We've received word of tornado sirens activated in the Hoffman Estates area. They were being tested and the sirens were inadvertently set off. Please disregard. The main thunderstorm threats at this time are lightning strikes and very heavy downpours. #ilwx https://t.co/wsGgykaMKG — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 24, 2021

Officials in Mount Prospect say that the sirens went off as a result of testing by the Northwest Central Dispatch System:

We have gotten confirmation that the severe weather sirens that just went off in town was a test being conducted by @NWCDS — MountProspectPolice (@MountProspectPD) June 24, 2021

Officials in suburban Schaumburg say that the tornado sirens went off as the result of a “malfunction,” and that no weather emergency existed as of 1:20 p.m. Thursday:

The Village of Schaumburg has confirmed with Northwest Central Dispatch System that the tornado sirens that went off in the last hour were the result of a malfunction. There is no weather emergency at this time (1:23pm, Thursday, June 24). — Village of Schaumburg (@SchaumburgIL) June 24, 2021

This news comes just days after officials in Elk Grove Village and Mount Prospect say sirens did not go off during a severe weather outbreak that caused several tornadoes and damaged or destroyed dozens of homes.

The Northwest Central Dispatch System is working to determine why those sirens did not go off, according to the Daily Herald. The system serves 11 communities in the northwestern suburbs, and “followed standard activation procedures” of the sirens during the tornado warnings.