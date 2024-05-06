A man in north suburban McHenry was arrested after allegedly robbing a bank while he left his 9-month-old baby home alone, officials said.

Peter Sova, 36, was apprehended and charged with felony aggravated robbery, felony theft and felony child abandonment, police stated in a news release.

At around 10:44 a.m., officers with the McHenry Police Department were called to the Huntington Bank for a reported armed robbery. Detectives determined Sova went inside the bank, passed a note to the teller, demanding money, and brandished what the teller believed to be a gun, authorities said.

Following the robbery, police located Sova in a field on the Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W. Bull Valley Road, police said. During the investigation, police learned the 36-year-old had left his 9-month-old child home alone, authorities said.

Officers went to his residence to check on the child and took the baby into custody. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was notified, and the baby was released to his mother, officials said.

The bank robbery remained under investigation by the FBI and McHenry police. Anyone with information was asked to call the McHenry Police Department at 815-363-2599 or its anonymous tipline at 815-363-2124.