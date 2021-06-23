woodridge tornado

Woodridge Tornado Damaged Nearly 400 Homes, With More Than 2 Dozen a ‘Complete Loss'

Nearly 400 homes in suburban Woodridge were damaged in a tornado that tore through the area on Sunday night, with more than two dozen homes considered to be a “complete loss,” according to officials.

According to a press release sent out Wednesday, officials have completed approximately 90% of their damage assessment from Sunday’s storm, which spawned an EF-3 tornado that hit multiple communities, including Woodridge.

A total of 28 homes are considered to be a “complete loss” after the storms, according to officials. A total of 156 homes in the community suffered “major damage,” meaning that repairs to the homes will require a building permit to address.

In all, 380 homes suffered at least some damage from the twister, which tracked 16 miles through Chicago’s western suburbs.

In nearby Naperville, at least 231 structures sustained damage, with a total of 20 homes left uninhabitable after the storm.

