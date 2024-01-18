Timeline: Heavy snow, gusty winds return to Chicago area, NW Indiana

The Chicago area is getting set for another round of heavy snow and gusty winds on Thursday night and into Friday, potentially impacting multiple commutes and sending wind chills plummeting.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for most of northern Illinois ahead of the snow’s arrival, with a winter storm warning issued for Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana as lake-effect snow hammers the region.

When will the snow arrive? How long will it stick around? Here is the latest timeline from the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Impacts to Area

The map is alight with different-colored weather alerts for the weekend, with a winter weather advisory across northern Illinois and chunks of Indiana. That will go into effect on Thursday evening and continue through Friday at noon, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm warning in Porter and LaPorte counties will begin Thursday night and will continue well into Friday, according to NWS officials.

Thursday Night

Widespread snow is expected to develop across the area, with wind howling out of the north to potentially cause some travel issues thanks to the fluffy nature of the snow.

Temperatures are also expected to drop, with wind chills likely dropping below zero in the overnight hours.

In Indiana, snow from the system impacting Illinois will get underway, though lake-enhancement could take place.

Friday Morning

Some snow showers still possible in eastern Illinois, but the big story will be the lake-effect snow as it fires up over Porter and LaPorte counties.

Snowfall rates at this point could potentially exceed 2-to-3 inches per hour, making for extremely dangerous travel during the morning commute in those areas.

Friday Afternoon

Lake-effect snow continues in Indiana, but any remaining snow showers over the Chicago area will likely subside for several hours at this point in the day.

Friday Night

More snow showers develop over eastern Illinois, leading to additional accumulations as a half-inch of snow per hour could fall in the area.

Slowly but surely, the lake-effect snow over northern Indiana will start to move east, but additional accumulations and blowing and drifting snow will still be possible in the impacted areas.

Saturday

Snow showers will subside and drier air will settle over the area, with winds beginning to shift out of the northwest to shut off the lake-effect snow machine over northwest Indiana.

Snowfall Totals

In all, 2-to-4 inches of snow are possible in Illinois and in Lake County in Indiana through the two instances of developing snow over the region.

Lake-effect snow could absolutely hammer northeastern Porter County and northwestern LaPorte County, to the tune of a foot or more of snow in northeastern Porter County and 16 or more inches of snow in northern LaPorte County.