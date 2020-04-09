Thundersnow and Lightning? Chicago Area to See Return to Winter With Thursday Storms

From 70s to snow showers in 24 hours...after a taste of spring warmth the Chicago area is quickly snapping back to winter.

Despite sunny skies Thursday morning, heavy rain, snow, lightning and possibly even ice pellets are possible in the afternoon.

With temperature highs only reaching into the 40s, a round of rain and strong wind gusts could pave the way for moderate to heavy snow, some of which could reduce visibility for travelers.

A pocket of very cold air and a wave of moisture will swing over the area from the northwest, creating significant instability that is expected to fuel showers and potentially even storms. Lightning and thunder are both possible the rain and snow.

The entire Chicago area is under a Wind Advisory through 7 p.m. Thursday warning of gusts in excess of 55 mph.

The precipitation is expected to quickly face with the sunset as the air stabilizes and conditions will continue to cool heading into the weekend. Temperatures will only reach into the 30s by dawn Friday with wind chills in the upper-teens and low-20s.

Highs are expected to reach into the 40s and 50s by the afternoon, where they will stay through the weekend.