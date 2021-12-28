Things to Keep in Your Car During Winter Weather

When the weather gets rough, so does the driving.

If you have to go out on the roads during inclement weather, you'll want to be prepared.

The Illinois Department of Transportation suggests keeping these items in your car to keep you prepared for any emergency.

Jumper cables Flares or reflectors Windshield washer fluid A small ice scraper Traction material Blankets Non-perishable food and water First-aid kit A cell phone and charger

Drivers are also able to check GettingAroundIllinois.com for updated information on winter road conditions, weather radars and road closures in order to stay safe driving this winter.