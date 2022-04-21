Temps Expected to Reach 80s This Weekend in Chicago Ahead of Cold Front

If you thought Thursday was beautiful in Chicago, wait until the sunny skies and warmth move in this weekend.

Before the summer-like weather arrives, the Chicago area will have to see another day of rain and a slight drop in temperatures.

On Friday, highs are expected to be in the upper 50s - close to 60 degrees - with thunderstorms on tap throughout the day.

As the warm air rises along the Wisconsin border, it will likely cool and condense, creating rainfall. The NBC 5 Storm Team predicts the northern rain will reach the city, possibly coming in strong early Friday and making for a wet morning commute.

Chicago will feel more like summer on Saturday though, with temperatures reaching the low 80s and accompanied by sunny skies in most areas.

Strong winds could come from the south on Saturday at about 15 to 25 mph, though higher wind gusts are possible.

Sunday will see another chance for thunderstorms in the forecast, as highs reach the low 70s in Chicago.

The warm weather won't still around for long though, as a cold front brings temperatures back into the 50s Sunday evening and into the work week.

Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s, according to the latest forecast models. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be partly cloudy with highs at or near 50 degrees.