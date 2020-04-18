Sunny Skies, Warmer Temperatures on Tap to Begin Weekend

After a week of chilly temperatures and snowy conditions, the Chicago area will see a warm-up on Saturday, with highs rebounding to more seasonal levels.
Under sunny skies, temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-to-upper 50s in Chicago, and could touch 60 degrees in some locations, according to forecast models.
Saturday afternoon, winds are expected to significantly increase as a cold front approaches the region, with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour possible.
After that front pushes through, it will pave the way for slightly cooler temperatures and a small chance of rain on Sunday. High temperatures won’t be as chilly as they were earlier this week, but are only expected to reach the mid-50s in most locations.
Monday will be warmer, with temperatures in the low-60s, but rain will once again be in the forecast to start the work week.