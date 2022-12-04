Sunny, Pleasant Conditions Expected Across Chicago Area Sunday

Chicago residents can expect plenty of sunshine on Sunday, but changing weather patterns could mean plenty of cloud-cover for the foreseeable future.

Before that arrives, Sunday will be a pleasant conclusion to the weekend, with sunny skies, light breezes and high temperatures topping out in the low-40s, according to forecast models.

In the overnight hours Monday, clouds will begin to build into the area, and they will stick around for quite some time as a series of weather systems move through the region.

A stray shower or perhaps a few flakes of snow could also fall Monday, but no substantial precipitation is expected, with highs once again in the low-to-mid 40s.

On Tuesday, the first of several fast-moving weather systems will impact the area, with rain showers and occasional mixed precipitation expected. No heavy precipitation is expected, with the system moving quickly through the area.

Highs will once again be in the low-to-mid 40s.

Thursday will see the arrival of another weather system, but this one could pack more of a punch, with some heavy rain possible. As temperatures cool in the evening hours, some of that rain could turn to wet snow, with mixed precipitation possible in many locations.

Sunday could also see more precipitation, with rain once again possible.

High temperatures throughout the week are expected to remain in the low-to-mid 40s range, right around their seasonal averages.