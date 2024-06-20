A series of thunderstorms could impact parts of the Chicago area on Thursday, bringing gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

A line of thunderstorms developed west of Chicago on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Those storms, though not expected to be severe, could bring frequent lightning and heavy rain to a wide swath of the western suburbs, including parts of McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties.

Those scattered showers and storms are expected to continue into the early evening hours, with some locally gusty winds also possible in addition to frequent lightning and heavy rain, according to an update from NWS.

The areas that could still be impacted by storms also includes Will County in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana as a weak front pushes toward the east.