Chicago Weather: Storms Possible This Week, Bringing Threat of Heavy Rain, Lightning

Scattered showers and isolated storms are possible in the Chicago area Monday, bringing with them the threat of heavy rain and lightning for some after a prolonged dry spell.

Monday started out mostly cloudy, warm and more humid than recent days.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible beginning in the mid-morning and continuing through the evening, though the wet weather likely won't be widespread.

While the day won't be a washout, some of the storms, which may be brief at times, could produce heavy rain and lightning.

Temperature highs Monday are expected to sit in the low to mid 80s.

The chance for scattered showers and storms continues for every day this week, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours.