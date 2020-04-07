Storms Possible as Chicago Area Sees Warmest Temps of Year So Far

Some of the Chicago area's warmest temps of the year so far this year, could be accompanied by potentially isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures climbed well into the 70s for many Tuesday, reaching levels not seen in the last 189 days, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologists. But despite the sunny afternoon skies, a chance for storms is in store for the late afternoon and evening, some of which could become strong to severe.

Should storms occur, golf ball size hail and damaging winds to 70 mph will be possible.

Much of the Chicago area is under a slight risk for severe storms with the threat expected to remain from 5-10 p.m.

"Slight" risk of severe thunderstorms in #Chicago area this evening. This is "Level 2" on a 1-5 scale for severe risk. Large hail & damaging winds are possible with any t'storm that develops today. Window of opportunity for t'storms is 5-10 pm... #ILwx #WIwx #INwx @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/kS8VPwNTE0 — Paul Deanno (@PaulDeannoNBC5) April 7, 2020

And the spring warmth won't last long as a cold front is expected to make its way in.

Wednesday likely will be partly sunny, breezy and not as warm but still well above average with highs in the 60s. A few showers and storms will be possible in the late afternoon or evening.

Once the storms clear the area, drier, but much cooler conditions are expected to return for the rest of the week.