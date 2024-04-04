Spring to make triumphant return as warmer temps loom for Chicago area

Chicago-area residents have been treated to rounds of snow and rain in recent days, along with gusty winds and chilly temperatures, but things will finally be on the upswing in coming days.

Unfortunately, that relief won’t be around right away.

According to forecast models, temperatures are still expected to be on the cool side Friday and even into Saturday, with readings in the upper-40s and low-50s across the area. A slow-moving storm system will finally exit the region however, allowing for clearing skies and sunshine to kick off the weekend.

Sunday will see a return of chances of rain as another system moves in, but Monday is when the mercury will finally turn around, with cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s, with some locations potentially even hitting 70 degrees.

In fact, those temperatures will largely stick around for the entire week, with readings in the low-to-mid 60s and some warmer readings elsewhere in the area.

Those will be accompanied by more chances of showers however, with peeks of sunshine interspersed throughout the week across the area.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures should be in the mid-50s around this time of year, with that average creeping back above 60 degrees on April 18.

By the end of the month, the average high will be around 65 degrees, keeping up the area’s march toward summertime.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm team for all the latest news and information.