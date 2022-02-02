illinois snow

Snowmobiles to Dino Suits: Illinois Gets Creative During Latest Storm

The storm's first round left behind as much as 10 inches of snow in some Chicago suburbs.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

As an Illinois snowstorm dumped 10 inches Wednesday morning on parts of the Chicago area, residents found creative ways to get around and dig out ahead of the next round of snow.

George Mycyk, NBCChicago.com
George Mycyk, NBCChicago.com
George Mycyk, NBCChicago.com
George Mycyk, NBCChicago.com
James Neveau, NBCChicago.com
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
George Mycyk, NBCChicago.com
James Neveau, NBCChicago.com
[tint-NBC_Chicago] Bird feeder
Kristina Peterson
Fresh snow fall in Joliet, so far 5” at 5:40am
James Neveau, NBCChicago.com
[tint-NBC_Chicago] Beecher Illinois
Trish Moran
5 inches
[tint-NBC_Chicago] Snowing
Kristina Peterson
Early morning

This article tagged under:

illinois snowChicago Weatherchicago snowillinois snowstormsnow weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us