The Chicago area is experiencing its first snowfall of the season, and officials are beginning to issue reports on just how much snow has fallen.

According to the latest batch of reports from the National Weather Service, Chicago’s official reporting station at O’Hare International Airport has recorded 2.7 inches of accumulation, marking the first accumulation of an inch or more of snow since March.

In fact, Chicago hasn’t recorded two or more inches of snow in a day since all the way back on Jan. 13, when the city recorded 2.4 inches of new snow, just one day after reporting 4.7 inches of snow at O’Hare.

According to National Weather Service data, Chicago was nearly a month overdue for its first trace of snowfall for the season, which on average occurs around Oct. 31. The city was a lot closer to its average date for first accumulating snowfall, which falls on Nov. 18, and a few weeks early for its first snowfall of an inch or more, which typically occurs by Dec. 7.

Here are the latest totals from around the area.

Cook County:

O’Hare International Airport – 2.7 inches

Midway Airport – 2.4 inches

Chicago (Edgewater) - 4 inches

Chicago (Garfield Park) - 3.6 inches

Chicago (West Ridge) - 4 inches

Lynwood - 3.3 inches

DuPage County:

Woodridge – 2.2 inches

Lake County (IL):

Park City – 3.2 inches

Wauconda - 4 inches

Will County:

Romeoville (NWS Offices) – 1.5 inches

Snow is slowly starting to come to an end in some locations, with rain and drizzle occurring as temperatures move back above the freezing mark.

We will continue to update these totals as they are reported.