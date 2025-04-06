Man injured in shooting in Chicago's Austin neighborhood: Police

A man was injured in a shooting Sunday in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

Police said in the incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of West Madison Street.

According to police, a 45-year-old male victim was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown male offender. The offender pulled out a firearm when the altercation became physical and fired a gunshot in the direction of the victim.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his right buttock. He was transported to Loyola Hospital in good condition.

The offender fled the scene in an unknown vehicle, in an unknown direction, according to police.

There is no offender in custody and area four detectives are investigating.