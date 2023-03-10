Snow Totals: Chicago Suburb Records Whopping 9.6 Inches of Snow Fall

While some across the Chicago area are waking up Friday to a dusting of snowflakes, others are waking up to a heavy dumping of snowfall and inches of accumulation after a wintry system brought wet, heavy flakes to parts of the area Thursday evening and overnight.

And while snow showers are expected to taper off as the morning continues, many are still seeing flurries fall, adding to the snow totals in some parts.

According to the National Weather Service, parts of Cook County saw some accumulation, with 1.2 inches of snow recorded at O'Hare. The NBC 5 Storm Team estimates that Wheaton received around 5 inches of snow, with estimates showing that Bartlett received between 5 and 6 inches of snowfall. Across Central Cook County, those snowfall totals remain lower, between 2 and 4 inches, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

However, suburbs to the far north and west received the brunt of the storm, including several parts near the Illinois-Wisconsin border.

In Lake County, Mundelein snow totals are coming in at 6 inches. Closer to the border, in Antioch, snow totals of 5 inches have been recorded, the NWS says.

Additionally some schools in those areas are on delayed starts, have switched to remote learning or closed entirely due to snow, according to the Emergency Closing Center.

In McHenry County, those snow totals are even higher.

The latest NWS snowfall report shows that Woodstock and Algonquin are recording around 5 inches of snow. Lakewood is measuring approximately 5.5 inches of snow, Hebron is measuring snow totals at 8.5 inches, and Bull Valley is recording a whopping 9.6 inches of snowfall, the NWS says

Overall, parts of Boone, McHenry and Lake counties are recording between 5 and 9 inches, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Road Conditions

In a live report from NBC 5's Storm Chaser in Huntley, where some five to eight inches of snow fell, Sandra Torres reports snowfall appears to be subsiding, and roads, although slick in some spots, appear to be clear.

Slick, and slushy road conditions persist across the Chicago area, with flakes still falling in some areas.

However, low visibility remains in parts, and downed power lines in McHenry County have been reported.

You can check road conditions near you using the Illinois Department of Transportation's Getting Around Illinois tool.

Weather Forecast

Alicia Roman has the latest forecast.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, some scattered snow showers will remain in the area through the morning commute, but much of the accumulating snow will fall before 7 a.m., according to forecast models.

However, some snow showers or flurries could continue through the afternoon, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Temperatures are expected to remain below average, with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

And while Saturday will remain mostly dry during the daylight hours, a system moving in late Saturday night could bring additional snow accumulation overnight and into Sunday of between one to two inches.

Weekend temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-to-upper 30s, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.