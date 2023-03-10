Snow Totals For Chicago Area Measure Up to 8 Inches in Some Parts Following Winter Storm

Here's hoping you didn't have to search too far in the storage closet for your snow boots.

Some parts of the Chicago area are on Friday waking up to upwards of eight inches of snow, thanks to a wintry storm system that on Thursday afternoon and into the evening dumped wet, heavy flakes across much of the northwest suburbs.

But it hasn't stopped yet.

According to the National Weather Service, McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and Northern and Central Cook Counties remain under a winter weather advisory until 7 a.m. Friday. As snow continues to fall in those areas, morning commuters can expect to find slushy snow accumulation on untreated roadways and sidewalks.

And while much of Cook County did see some accumulation, suburbs to the far north and west received the brunt of the storm, including parts near the Illinois-Wisconsin border, where thousands of power outages have been reported.

Snow Totals, School Closures

In the Milwaukee area, as snow continues to fall, more than 60,000 homes remain without power, WTMJ reports. Around the Illinois-Wisconsin border in parts of Lake County, the NBC 5 Storm Team estimates some areas received upwards of seven inches of snowfall.

According to the Emergency Closing Center, at least three schools in Zion have moved to E-Learning and some schools in Lake Forest and Waukegan will operate on a delayed start.

In McHenry County, the latest NWS snowfall report shows that Woodstock is recording around five inches of snow. Totals in Bull Valley are measuring upwards of seven inches, and snow totals in Hebron are measuring between five and six inches.

Additionally, some parts of Boone, McHenry and Lake counties are recording close to eight inches, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

The NBC 5 Storm Team estimates that Wheaton received around five inches of snow, with estimates showing that Bartlett received between five and six inches of snowfall. Across Central Cook County, those snowfall totals remain lower, between two and four inches, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Road Conditions

Slick, and slushy road conditions persist across the Chicago area, with flakes still falling in some areas.

In a live report from NBC 5's Stormchaser in Huntley, where some five to eight inches of snow fell, Sandra Torres reports snowfall appears to be subsiding, and roads, although slick in some spots, appear to be clear.

You can check road conditions near you using the Illinois Department of Transportation's Getting Around Illinois tool.

Weather Forecast

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, some scattered snow showers will remain in the area through the morning commute, but much of the accumulating snow will fall before the sun rises, according to forecast models.

However, some snow showers or flurries could continue through the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to remain below average, with highs in the mid to upper 30s, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

And while Saturday will remain mostly dry during the daylight hours, a system moving in late Saturday night could bring additional snow accumulation overnight and into Sunday of between one to two inches.

Weekend temperature's are expected to remain in the mid to upper 30s, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.