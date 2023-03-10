After a winter storm system dumped up to eight inches of snow in some parts of the Chicago area, a handful of schools across northern Illinois have reported delayed starts and E-Learning.

According to the Emergency Closing Center, at least one school closure has been reported.

According to the National Weather Service, McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and Northern and Central Cook Counties remain under a winter weather advisory until 7 a.m. Friday. As snow continues to fall in those areas, morning commuters can expect to find slushy snow accumulation on untreated roadways and sidewalks.

Here's which schools have reported closures, delays or switches to E-Learning:

District 126: Zion-Benton High School: E-Learning

District 6: Zion: E-Learning

New Tech High at Zion-Benton High School: E-Learning

Lake Forest Country Day School: Delayed 2 Hours

Our Lady of Humility School, Beach Park: Closed

St. Martin De Porres High School, Waukegan: Delayed 1 hour

Chicago Area Snow Totals

While much of Cook County did see some accumulation, suburbs to the far north and west received the brunt of the storm, including parts near the Illinois-Wisconsin border, where thousands of power outages have been reported.

In the Milwaukee area, as snow continues to fall, more than 60,000 homes remain without power, WTMJ reports. Around the Illinois-Wisconsin border in parts of Lake County, the NBC 5 Storm Team estimates some areas received upwards of seven inches of snowfall.

In McHenry County, the latest NWS snowfall report shows that Woodstock is recording around five inches of snow. Totals in Bull Valley are measuring upwards of seven inches, and snow totals in Hebron are measuring between five and six inches.

Overall, some parts of Boone, McHenry, Lake, DeKalb and Kane Counties are recording between five and eight inches, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

The NBC 5 Storm Team estimates that Wheaton received around five inches of snow, with estimates showing that Bartlett received between five and six inches of snowfall. Across Central Cook County, those snowfall totals remain lower, between two and four inches, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Road Conditions

Slick, and slushy road conditions persist across the Chicago area, with flakes still falling in some areas.

In a live report from NBC 5's Storm Chaser in Huntley, where some five to eight inches of snow fell, Sandra Torres reports snowfall appears to be subsiding, and roads, although slick in some spots, appear to be clear. However, low visibility remains in parts.

You can check road conditions near you using the Illinois Department of Transportation's Getting Around Illinois tool.

Weather Forecast

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, some scattered snow showers will remain in the area through the morning commute, but much of the accumulating snow will fall before 7 a.m., according to forecast models.

However, some snow showers or flurries could continue through the afternoon, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Temperatures are expected to remain below average, with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

And while Saturday will remain mostly dry during the daylight hours, a system moving in late Saturday night could bring additional snow accumulation overnight and into Sunday of between one to two inches.

Weekend temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-to-upper 30s, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.