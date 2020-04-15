Snow Totals Across the Chicago Area Wednesday

Morning snow wreaked havoc on parts of the Chicago area during the morning rush hour Wednesday, but just how much snow fell across the city and its suburbs?
Here's a look at the snow totals reported so far by the National Weather Service as of 8 a.m.:
ILLINOIS
Lockport: 3 inches
Somonauk: 3 inches
Romeoville: 2.9 inches
Joliet: 2.5 inches
Aurora: 2.2 inches
Downers Grove: 2 inches
Burr Ridge: 2 inches
Wheaton 1.9 inches
St. Charles: 1.8 inches
Plano: 1.8 inches
Midway: 1.6 inches
Evanston: 1.5 inches
Bartlett: 1.5 inches
Seneca: 1.3 inches
Minooka: 1.3 inches
Hyde Park (Chicago): 1.2 inches
Arlington Heights: 1 inch
INDIANA
Crown Point: 1.5 inches
Winfield: 1.2 inches