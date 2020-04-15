Chicago Weather

Snow Totals Across the Chicago Area Wednesday

The morning snow made travel hazardous throughout the morning rush hour

Morning snow wreaked havoc on parts of the Chicago area during the morning rush hour Wednesday, but just how much snow fell across the city and its suburbs?

Here's a look at the snow totals reported so far by the National Weather Service as of 8 a.m.:

ILLINOIS

Lockport: 3 inches

Somonauk: 3 inches

Romeoville: 2.9 inches

Joliet: 2.5 inches

Aurora: 2.2 inches

Downers Grove: 2 inches

Burr Ridge: 2 inches

Wheaton 1.9 inches

St. Charles: 1.8 inches

Plano: 1.8 inches

Midway: 1.6 inches

Evanston: 1.5 inches

Bartlett: 1.5 inches

Seneca: 1.3 inches

Minooka: 1.3 inches

Hyde Park (Chicago): 1.2 inches

Arlington Heights: 1 inch

INDIANA

Crown Point: 1.5 inches

Winfield: 1.2 inches

