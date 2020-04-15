Illinois State Police Respond to At Least 20 Crashes on Icy Chicago-Area Expressways: See the Full List of Incidents

Illinois State Police responded to at least 20 crashes at different locations on slick Chicago-area expressways Wednesday morning, sharing a list of incidents and encouraging drivers to both avoid those areas and use extreme caution on the roads.

Multiple injuries were reported in the crashes, ISP said in a statement, though the injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. Crews remained on the scene in several areas, with various lanes of traffic shut down, authorities said.

The list of incidents that ISP was responding to was as follows:

Interstate 190 westbound River Rd. (All lanes closed, involving an ISP unit)

Interstate 90 northbound North Ave. (Multiple lanes closed; non-life threatening injuries)

Interstate 90 southbound North Ave. (All lanes will be closed for several hours)

Interstate 90 southbound Kimball Avenue (Right lane closed)

Interstate 90 southbound Kedzie Avenue

Interstate 90 southbound Irving Park Road

Interstate 90 northbound Division Street

Interstate 90 northbound Addison Street

Interstate 94 northbound Cermak (China Town Feeder Ramp) (non-life threatening injuries)

Interstate 94 southbound 18th St. (non-life threatening injuries)

Interstate 55 north California Avenue

Interstate 55 southbound First Avenue

Interstate 55 at Interstate 294 northbound

Interstate 55 southbound milepost 277

Interstate 55 southbound Joliet Rd (Left lane closed)

Interstate 55 northbound Western Avenue

Interstate 290 westbound Wolf Road

Interstate 290 eastbound at Interstate 88 eastbound

Interstate 57 northbound at Interstate 294 northbound

Interstate 57 northbound 159th Street

Drivers were asked to use alternate routes to avoid these areas when possible.

Police advised drivers involved in any collisions that caused property damage only - no injuries - and leave vehicles drivable to exchange information with the other driver and file a crash report at a later time.

Authorities also issued a reminder to all drivers to slow down, use extreme caution and travel for essential business only, as Illinois remains under a stay-at-home under in the coronavirus outbreak.