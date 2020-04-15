Kennedy Expressway

Around 50 Cars Involved in Pile-Up Crashes on Kennedy Expressway, Officials Say

Around 50 vehicles were involved in pile-up crashes on the Kennedy Expressway Wednesday morning, officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted at around 5:45 a.m. that emergency services were responding to the expressway near North Avenue for the crashes.

Low traction on the expressway due to overnight snow and icy conditions caused multiple collisions, authorities said.

Local

coronavirus Mar 21

NBC 5 Hosts Making a Difference Donation Drive Benefiting the United Way

Chicago Steel 7 hours ago

Steel Proud of Historic Season Despite Coronavirus Pandemic Ending it Early

Fourteen people were taken to area hospitals, CFD said, while 32 others were evaluated at the scene and not hospitalized.

All inbound lanes were closed as emergency crews remained on the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Kennedy Expressway
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us