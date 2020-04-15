Around 50 Cars Involved in Pile-Up Crashes on Kennedy Expressway, Officials Say

Around 50 vehicles were involved in pile-up crashes on the Kennedy Expressway Wednesday morning, officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted at around 5:45 a.m. that emergency services were responding to the expressway near North Avenue for the crashes.

Low traction on the expressway due to overnight snow and icy conditions caused multiple collisions, authorities said.

Fourteen people were taken to area hospitals, CFD said, while 32 others were evaluated at the scene and not hospitalized.

All inbound lanes were closed as emergency crews remained on the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.

