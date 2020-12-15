Chicago Weather

Snow Expected to Develop Overnight, With Light Accumulations Expected

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Commuters will have to use extra caution late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, as snow is expected to develop, especially in the southern suburbs.

According to current forecast models, snow is expected to begin developing overnight, with areas like Will and Kankakee County likely impacted by a weather system. Untreated roads and surfaces could see slick spots due to cold temperatures and winds, according to forecast models.

Heavy accumulation isn’t expected, with one-to-two inches possible in some locations.

Local

coronavirus illinois 9 mins ago

Health Care Workers Feel Optimism as COVID-19 Vaccine Rolls Out Across Illinois, Indiana

Brainerd 36 mins ago

Crash Leaves 2 Critically Hurt in Brainerd Neighborhood, Officials Say

The snow will continue to work its way through the area Wednesday, and as winds begin to shift off of Lake Michigan, lake-effect snow is possible in areas to the west and southwest of the lake on Wednesday evening.

That snow will slowly work its way into northwest Indiana as the winds continue to turn, and that region will likely see snow well into Thursday, according to current forecast models.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 40s by Friday, while another quick-hitting system could potentially arrive on Saturday.  

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us