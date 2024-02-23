Thursday afternoon, the Chicago area hit a high of 61 degrees. By Friday afternoon, winter is set to come back like a boomerang, with temperatures in the mid 30s, followed by scattered snow showers, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

But that's not the only weather whiplash in store for February.

Early next week, temperatures are set to rise again, with some Chicago-readings close to 70 degrees.

As the wacky weather month continues, here's a breakdown of the Chicago forecast for the next few days.

Snow Friday

Temperatures Friday will begin to feel much more like winter after 1 p.m. Roman said, which is when the Chicago area is expected to top out at its high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. After that, a cold front to the north will begin sliding to the south, bringing more clouds and cooler air.

Around 4 p.m., temperatures will gradually drop into the 30s, Roman said, with light snow forming to the north, and rain to the south.

By 9 p.m., nearly the entire Chicago area will see scattered snow flurries, Roman said, along with much colder temperatures and blustery conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, the wind and flurries could lead to "slippery travel conditions" Friday night.

A cold front will bring colder conditions tonight through Sat, but unseasonably warm weather will return Sun into early next week. Behind the cold front, snow and blustery conditions this evening may cause slippery conditions tonight. pic.twitter.com/NptdBcJMWJ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 23, 2024

Light snow is expected to continue late Friday night, Roman said, resulting in a coating or dusting for most areas. Temperatures will continue to fall as well, dropping into the 20s and teens.

Overnight, some parts will see the snow move out. However, in parts of Lake, Cook and Will Counties, a plume of lake-effect snow will continue to fall through early Saturday.

Weekend temperatures

Around 9 a.m. Saturday, the lake-effect snow is expected to end, and sunshine is expected to arrive. Temperatures however will stay cool, with a high of 37 degrees.

The cold snap will be short-lived, as Sunday will jump up 20 degrees, Roman said, with highs in the mid-50s and partly sunny skies.

60s, near 70 in the forecast

Monday, temperatures are set to rise again, Roman said, with highs in the low-to-mid 60s. Tuesday will remain warm, with a high of 68 degrees, Roman said -- and then some.

"Perhaps some areas close to 70," Roman said, adding that rain and storms were also possible.

It won't last for long though, according to Roman. By the middle of next week, temperatures are expected to cool back into the 40s.