Severe thunderstorms fire in Chicago area, bringing risk of hail and gusty winds

The Chicago area is at a “marginal” risk of severe weather on Thursday, and some storms are already starting to fire in the region.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southeastern Kendall County and northwestern Will County, which will run through 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to officials.

Quarter-size hail is possible with the storms, along with wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is approaching heavily-populated areas, including Romeoville, Orland Park, Joliet and others, according to NWS officials.

More storms are possible later in the afternoon as well, with the Storm Prediction Center saying that the Chicago area is at a “marginal” risk of severe weather on Thursday evening.

The storms will primarily carry a threat of large hail and gusty winds, but the possibility of an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, according to the SPC.

Those storms are expected to continue developing into the late-evening hours, with showers also possible throughout the region. Some areas could see localized flooding due to high water levels on area rivers and creeks, according to forecast models.