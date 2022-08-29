Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Begin in Chicago Area as Storms Roll In

Potentially severe storms capable of producing wind gusts of more than 75 mph started moving into the Chicago area late Monday morning, sparking weather alerts for a number of counties.

The intensifying storms bring threats of potentially destructive hurricane-force winds, damaging hail, lightning, heavy downpours and possibly even a brief tornado Monday.

Around 11:45 a.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties in Illinois until 12:30 p.m. Another alert was issued for southeastern Lake, northeastern DuPage and northeastern Cook counties until 1 p.m. A separate alert is in effect for LaSalle and Grundy counties until 1:15 p.m.

The entire Chicago area is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 4 p.m. CT.

The system will likely be fast-moving, with much of the area seeing storms by 3 p.m.

The Chicago area is currently under an "enhanced" risk of severe weather, with the biggest threats being frequent lightning, damaging winds in excess of 75 miles per hour, quarter-size hail and heavy rain, which could possibly lead localized flooding.

And while the risk for a tornado remains low, it can't be ruled out, NBC 5 Storm Team says.

The greatest risk for severe conditions, particularly the higher wind gusts, is north of Interstate 80.

By 6 p.m., the system will likely have moved out of the Chicago area.

While Monday's temperatures accompanying the storm will remain hot and muggy with highs in the upper-80s, a much quieter pattern of weather is expected to take hold as the week goes on.

Dry, sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s to low-80s are expected not just through the remainder of the work week, but into the Labor Day holiday weekend as well.

