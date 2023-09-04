Record Labor Day heat possible for Chicago, with more warmth, humidity ahead

Chicago temperatures have a chance to reach record highs this Labor Day as steamy conditions continue to take hold of the area.

According to NBC Chicago's meteorologists, high temperatures could reach 94 degrees Monday with feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s by Monday afternoon. The current record for this date at O'Hare Airport stands at 95 degrees.

Monday evening is expected to feel warm and humid with lows in the mid-70s and clear conditions, and Tuesday likely will be more humid with highs in the low- to mid-90s and conditions feeling like 100 degrees by the afternoon.

A low chance of an isolated storm Tuesday afternoon is possible, as well the chance of scattered showers and storms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Storms are also possible Wednesday afternoon.

By Thursday, highs are expected to be in the upper-70s, and they’ll likely stay there through the following weekend, making for some beautiful weather conditions.

While temperatures don't feel like it, meteorological fall began on Sept. 1 and runs through Dec. 1. According to astronomers, the official start of fall occurs at 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, in the Chicago area.

Wondering when the days really start to shorten? We've got you covered with daylight saving time news right here.

